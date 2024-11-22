Peachland's Gasthaus comes up with unique way to help the hungry

Photo: Gasthaus The fireplace at the Gasthaus restaurant in Peachland.

Gasthaus on the Lake in Peachland has finalized its plan to help feed the hungry in the Central Okanagan this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 31, the popular Peachland restaurant is offering a 20 per cent discount on drinks and food in the New Year, with a donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Restaurant marketing manager Jamie Morgan says if you drop off a non-perishable food donation at one of four locations you will receive a voucher for 20 per cent off your entire bill at the Gasthaus between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2025.

The four locations are:

Summerland Food Bank and Alliance Church at 14820 Victoria Rd N., Summerland

Manchester Signs Printing and Graphics at #5, 1718 Byland Rd., West Kelowna,

The Gasthaus itself, 5790 Beach Ave, Peachland.

The Kelowna Rockets office at 101-1223 Water St., Kelowna.