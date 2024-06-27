Peachland council stumbles through townhouse project rezoning

Photo: District of Peachland Buildings on this empty Lipsett Avenue lot might affect some neighbours' views, Peachland council heard Tuesday,

An attempt to comply with new provincial rules created a big muddle at Peachland council’s regular meeting on Tuesday.

An application to rezone two properties on Lipsett Avenue that would allow 34 units to be built was met with several objections from councillors.

Previously, council would have given the request first and second readings and sent it off to public hearing before considering third reading.

But because the request conforms with the official community plan, no public hearing is allowed and council was requested by its planning staff to proceed immediately to third reading.

“This is the first rezoning application where we’re going straight to third reading,” said Coun. David Collins, who appeared at the meeting by video. “Normally, we would have first and second and then a public hearing and then we would go to third reading.”

Once a rezoning receives third reading, it will essentially proceed. Final reading is a formality.

In fact, when asked what would happen if council wanted to make changes after approving third reading, new Planning Manager Brittany Nichols said: “if third reading is given, we would need to come back to it if changes did need to be made.”

“If we want changes as a council we come back to third reading instead of going to fourth reading, did I hear you correctly?” Collins asked.

“Yeah, that’s correct,” replied Nichols.

Several councillors wanted the developer to address their objections before they approved third reading. And so they defeated a motion put forward by planning staff to give the project three readings, then approved first and second readings only.

It took an intermission and a lengthy explanation before councillors realized the damage they’d done.

By rejecting a rezoning request, as the first motion did, the developer would be required to wait six months before resubmitting the proposal.

That wasn’t their intent so after the intermission, council rescinded the first motion and passed the second motion again.

Councillors had several beefs with the look of the project, but were reminded the plans they were looking at weren’t final and would be addressed later in the approvals process.

“All we’re really looking at today is the rezoning, not the actual development” administrator Joe Creron said.

Best to address these issues now, said Coun. Terry Condon. “The fact of the matter is if we ignore some of the issues that influence our decision about the rezoning application, we potentially cost the developer unnecessary time and unnecessary money.”

Beefs included rooftop patios and blocking neighbours’ views.

“Rooftop decks are a little bit of a fad,” said Collins. “They’re not as used as much as you think. They’re hot, they’re windy,” he said in remarks expanded on by other councillors.

Developer Stewart Fraser of Edmonton admitted some neighbours’ sightlines in the Lower Princeton Avenue area could be affected, considering it’s an empty lot they see now, but he said he had spoken with one neighbour.

“There will be some impacts,” said the developer. “because we are putting a structure along part of the road that previously did not have a structure on it. Yes there will be some impacts, but we will try to minimize them.

“Right now what I’m presenting in front of you is a block and it looks imposing, they’re isn’t any architectural elements to it. We haven’t had a chance to have an architect review everything,” Fraser said.

The plan is to have seven three- and four-storey townhouse-style buildings

Third reading now is likely to come up at the July 9 meeting.

“I expect the developer to address our concerns then,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Council had fewer concerns with a rezoning proposal that would see 31 units built on Renfrew Road.

Only Condon opposed going straight to third reading on that proposal.

“This is an ideal infill site,” Planning Director Darin Schaal told council.

After the two long discussions, Councillors had nothing more to say about bylaw amendments that will allow more multi-unit developments and secondary suites across the municipality in zones formerly reserved for single-family houses.

The amendments are required to meet the new housing regulations and sparked a hot debate two weeks ago when council overruled planners’ recommendations on lot coverage and setbacks that were designed to help assure the bylaws got provincial approval.