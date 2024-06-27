Peachland is asking for the maximum FireSmart amount from province

Photo: Contributed

Peachland is applying for a $200,000 grant to put toward its FireSmart program.

The money would come from the province’s Community Resiliency Investment Program, which is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities. Peachland is asking for the maximum amount.

Deputy Fire Chief Wes Aigro explained to Peachland council on Tuesday what the money would be used for.

“Community events such as our FireSmart Day, our community wildfire preparedness events and emergency preparedness event are funded out of this, as well as numerous other educational events that we put on,” he said.

“It covers vegetation management for FireSmart-recognized neighbourhoods in which we set up days in which the neighbourhoods get together and bring out all of their yard waste and we bring in chippers and bins and haul away of the yard-waste material for the residents."

Rebate programs for people who implement FireSmart recommendations and subsidies for using the West Kelowna transfer station would also be covered by the fund.

“It supplements wages for the deputy chief’s position, as part of the portfolio for the deputy chief is to fill the position of fire smart co-ordinator. In order for us to be eligible for the grant, we need to have a fire smart co-ordinator,” Aigro said.

“It also goes towards wages and training for our FireSmart team...who go out into the community to conduct FireSmart assessments.”

And other activities included in the program would be covered.

Council approved making the application.