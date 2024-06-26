Peachland’s administrator earned over $260K in 2023

Photo: Contributed Administrator Joe Creron (right)

To no one’s surprise, Peachland’s administrator earned the top salary in the municipality in 2023.

Joe Creron was paid $261,329. The previous year, he earned $214,000.

Like many civic employees in the region, Creron’s pay went up because he performed extra duties working in regional emergency services during last summer’s fires.

His pay “includes a significant payment for emergency support services for his work during Emergency Operations Centre activations in 2023 (over and above his regular hours), for which the District is reimbursed by the province,” Peachland communications director Kirsten Jones explained in an email.

Creron’s name is hard to find in the annual list of employees’ pay. That’s because he is not actually an employee. He’s on contract and his payment goes to a numbered company he runs.

Because he’s on contract, he does not receive benefits or pension, Jones noted.

All local governments must release the names of all employees paid more than $75,000 by the end of June.

Fire Chief Dennis Craig, who has since moved on to the Kelowna department, was paid $140,495, of which Peachland will get $26,732 back.

Finance Director Garry Filafilo was also in the $140,000 salary range.

Twenty Peachland employees were named on the salary list.

Council expenses were also listed. Keith Thom, Alena Glasman and David Collins all topped $7,000 in expenses with Randey Brophy at over $6,000. Rick Ingram’s expenses were about $2,500 and Terry Condon’s $131. Mayor Patrick Van Minsel chalked up $12,197 in expenses.

Van Minsel and the current council believe Peachland councillors should travel to attend municipal conventions and conferences to learn from other municipal leaders and find out where the grants are.

Van Minsel’s salary for 2023 was $42,930. Councillors were paid $19,629.