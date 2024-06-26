Peachland considers both secondary and garden suites

A bylaw that would allow both secondary and garden suites on the same property will be prepared for Peachland council's consideration.

Council approved a motion on Tuesday to have the bylaw drafted.

City of Toronto drawing showing what garden suite is.

A late addition to Mayor Patrick Van Minsel's motion will allow suites to be used for long-term or short-term occupation "as long as the owner resides on the property."

Terry Condon was the only councillor opposed.

"Years ago when we looked at introducing B&Bs, I voted for that. I thought it would have been an appropriate means of expanding the opportunities in Peachland," said Condon. "What I did not realize at the time was the dramatic change that it would make to a neighbourhood. I think what we're looking at here is going to significantly potentially alter the nature of the neighbourhoods."

The City of Victoria describes a garden suite as “a legal, detached, ground-oriented suite in the backyard of a single-family home.”

A secondary suite is a self-contained unit within an existing residential structure, the City of Toronto says, “in which both food preparation and sanitary facilities are provided for the exclusive use of the occupants of the suite, located in and subordinate to a dwelling unit.”

"I'm aware of Coun. Condon's concerns. I think it comes down to enforcement," said Coun. Randey Brophy.