District of Peachland issues boil water notice due to watermain repairs

The District of Peachland has issued a boil water notice for a large area of the community due to a watermain break.

The affected properties are on the north side of Highway 97, north of Victoria Street and Ehlers Road, where crews are working on the damaged line.

The repairs require a full shutdown of the line and that is affecting water flow to higher elevation properties in the Gerrie Road and upper Ponderosa area. Those homes saw an immediate water pressure loss. The district says the reservoirs supplying the Trepanier area and lower Ponderosa are at approximately 65 of capacity, but as it drops, the number of properties experiencing lower pressure will increase.

To prevent further loss of water pressure, residents are being asked to reduce all non-essential water use, including irrigation and car washing.

The district has also issued a boil water notice in accordance with Interior Health. Water for drinking, brushing teeth or preparing food or drinks should be boiled for one minute or residents should use distilled water.

Victoria Street between the north and south entrances to Ehlers Road is closed as crews work to fix the watermain that burst early Wednesday.