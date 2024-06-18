239795
Peachland  

Power restored to nearly 3,800 in Peachland, Summerland

Power restored

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.

Power has been restored to the affected customers in the Peachland and Summerland areas.

BC Hydro says the outages were causes by birds contacting its lines.


ORIGINAL 6:15 a.m.

BC Hydro says crews are working to restore electricity to nearly 3,800 customers in the Peachland and Summerland areas.

Power was knocked out early this morning in two areas. One hit shortly before 2 a.m. northwest of Highway 97, affecting 1079 customers. The other is affecting service to 2716 customers south of Highway 97 and was discovered at approximately 2:35 a.m.

Both outages are blamed on objects falling on power lines.

BC Hydro estimates the lights will come back on around noon Tuesday.

