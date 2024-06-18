Power out for to nearly 3,800 in Peachland, Summerland area

Photo: BC Hydro Two power outages were affecting customers in the Peachland and Summerland areas Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro says crews are working to restore electricity to nearly 3,800 customers in the Peachland and Summerland areas.

Power was knocked out early this morning in two areas. One hit shortly before 2 a.m. northwest of Highway 97, affecting 1079 customers. The other is affecting service to 2716 customers south of Highway 97 and was discovered at approximately 2:35 a.m.

Both outages are blamed on objects falling on power lines.

BC Hydro estimates the lights will come back on around noon Tuesday.