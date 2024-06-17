Local communities, including Peachland secure funding to speed up delivery of homes

Photo: Contributed

The provincial government is handing out funds to 38 municipal governments in an effort to create more efficient development approval processes.

Among those singled out is the District of Peachland. It is initiating a development-approval streamlining project to clarify and improve the development-application process. The project will involve coordinating with neighbouring communities to increase consistency across jurisdictions and facilitating collaboration across departments to reduce application delays.

"We're leaving no stone unturned in our work to deliver more homes for people, faster," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. "The Local Government Development Approvals Program was created so that local governments can improve the internal processes and development approvals so that we can speed up the delivery of homes for people living and working in B.C."

The Local Government Development Approvals Program, administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, was created to help local governments implement best practices and develop innovative ways to support non-profit housing organizations, developers and other stakeholders to speed up the delivery of homes.

"Our province continues to grow with more people than ever before choosing to call B.C. home," said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. "We're continuing to support local government's ability to move forward with housing, and this grant funding will help new homes get built faster and more efficiently throughout the province for many years to come."

The Province has provided approximately $4.4 million toward the 2024 intake. The program was open to all municipalities, regional districts and the Islands Trust.

"Local governments throughout B.C. have been implementing changes to streamline development-approvals processes to address community-building goals," said Trish Mandewo, president, UBCM. "This funding will help catalyze that work and support local governments as they implement best practices related to permit approvals, inspections and more."