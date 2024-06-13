Police confirm woman out in Okanagan Lake Tuesday night reported safe and sound

Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna RCMP confirm an individual who was spotted out on Okanagan Lake in a canoe during Tuesday night's windstorm has been reported safe.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to Peachland just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night to assist Central Okanagan Search and Rescue after an individual observed a person out on the lake believed to be in distress.

Police say the woman who was spotted in Seclusion Bay Area has been confirmed safe.

"The woman says she is trained to paddle in extreme weather conditions," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.