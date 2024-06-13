District of Peachland rethinking how multi-unit lots could look

Photo: District of Peachland Drawing shows how a multi-unit lot might be configured under new bylaws being considered by Peachland council

Allowing multi-unit housing complexes to be built closer to the street than is currently permitted was a step too far for Peachland councillors in trying to meet new provincial housing regulations.

Building four-plexes 4.5 metres from the street when current houses are required to be six metres away could destroy neighbourhood characters and upset neighbours, councillors said.

With a quiet anger that grew as council’s hour-and-20-minute debate stretched on Tuesday, Coun. Rick Ingram convinced his fellow councillors a 4.5-metre front-yard setback was something too horrible to contemplate.

Peachland is facing an end-of-the-month provincial deadline to pass new zoning bylaws that will that allow-multi-unit buildings to be built on lots formerly reserved for single-family homes.

Planners with the municipality and the company Urban Systems went through a lot of compromises to come up with new zoning rules that would comply with the provincial regulations and also meet conditions Peachland was determined to hold onto.

Reduced setbacks and increased lot coverage were one way planners could create four-plexes that met BC Housing square footage standards while maintaining the municipality’s 9.1-metre building height limit, for example.

“We want to make sure that someone can build four units within that height and be able to fit that on the lot. So we’ve done the math and we felt that 4.5 metres was the right amount to be able to do that,” said consultant Daniel Sturgeon.

At first, Ingram suggested and council agreed the proposed new setbacks could apply to multi-unit buildings, but single-family homes would remain under existing the six-metre rule.

But a few minutes later, Ingram wasn’t satisfied with that or a compromise of five metres.

“I really urge that we increase these front-yard setbacks. I really think that as opposed to saying five, we should stick to six,” he said.

“If it means that only 40 per cent of our R1 (zoned) lots could put four houses on it because of that, that’s still an awful lot of R1 lots that could happen in Peachland and we don’t have to make every single one viable for every single configuration,” he said.

Under the new bylaws, 1,013 formerly single-family lots will be available for buildings with up to four units while 1,066 lots will now be eligible to have secondary and garden suites.

Based on experiences elsewhere, Peachland might expect 4-5 applications a year for multi-unit building constructions, the consultants estimated.

Coun. Alena Glasman questioned how realistic BC Housing’s suggested sizes were and wondered “are we making micro houses for people?”

The bylaws were given preliminary approval on Tuesday and are slated to receive final approval at council’s June 25 meeting. They will then be submitted to the province for approval.

Coun., Terry Condon worried that if Peachland didn’t comply with the provincial standards, the province might step in and take over the municipality’s planning functions.

In a related matter, a motion that would allow both secondary and garden suites on a single lot was deferred to the next meeting.