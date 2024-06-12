West Kelowna RCMP confirm search continues for missing kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake Tuesday night

Photo: Contributed Seclusion Bay

The search continues for a missing kayaker or paddle boarder who was last seen on Okanagan Lake Tuesday night during a windstorm.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to Peachland just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night to assist Central Okanagan Search and Rescue after an individual observed a kayak or paddle board out on the lake.

Police say it is unclear whether or not an individual was aboard the vessel, and the caller eventually lost sight of it.

The person was last seen in the Seclusion Bay Area.

"COSAR conducted extensive patrols of the area without locating the vessel or anyone in distress. RCMP air services will deploy this morning to scan the area; however, at this time, there is no report of anyone missing," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

The person was reportedly wearing a pink hat.

If you believe you are the individual police are looking for, you are asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP.