Peachland council takes steps to prevent vandalism

Photo: Shawn Grundy The damaged valve wheel at the dam on Silver Lake.

New security measures will be implemented to prevent vandalism from happening again to Peachland’s water supply, Shawn Grundy, the municipality’s public works director, told council on Tuesday.

“On Friday, May 31, there was some vandalism to the valve that controls the outlet flow from Silver Lake,” Grundy said. “They did some sort of damage with either a hammer or some sort of a heavy implement, enough so that they could control the valve and the flow coming out.

“So what they did is they opened up the line and started draining down the lake. One of the neighbouring cabin owners noticed it, came over, shut off the valve and let us know immediately.”

No real harm was done.

“The water loss has no direct effect on the district’s potable water supply,” said Grundy. “That water does go down into the Trepanier Creek watershed as opposed to Peachland Creek watershed, which is where we source all of our potable water at this point.

“We are working on some new security measures both there and in our other upland lakes to prevent this sort of thing from happening again.

“This is the first time this has happened at Silver Lake in about 20 plus years.”