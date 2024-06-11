COSAR, Peachland Fire Department, RCMP searching for missing paddle boarder in Okanagan Lake

Photo: Contributed Seclusion Bay

The public is being asked to keep a lookout for a missing paddle boarder or kayaker out in Okanagan Lake.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue member Duane Tresnich says a person that is believed to be either paddle boarding or kayaking got caught up in the windstorm on the water just after 6 p.m. and hasn't been heard from or seen since.

Tresnich says the person is believed to be in the Seclusion Bay Area and is wearing a pink hat.

"We are unsure of the sex of the person. If the person made their way to shore we ask that they let us know," he said.

COSAR, the Peachland Fire Department and RCMP are assisting in the search.