Peachland Riding Club to host three-day riding event this month

Photo: PRC

The Peachland Riding Club is hosting a race event leading up to Canada Day.

The event promises to be a ton of fun for the entire family and people are encouraged to join in the celebration at the Peachland Riding Club's Canada Day Races, happening from June 28-30, with a variety of festivities, horse competitions and attractions for all ages.

"For over 55 years, the Peachland Riding Club has been a cornerstone of our community, passionately promoting equestrian sports since 1969," said the club in a written statement.

With $1,000 added to the Open competitions on Saturday and Sunday, plus numerous other cash prizes, there’s plenty at stake.

Aside from the competition spectators can enjoy live music, dancing, and a beer garden.

Saturday night promises additional fun with races starting at 7 p.m.

"We’re thrilled to introduce new additions this year, such as buckles in Pole Bending D’s, a Novice division for newer horse/rider combos, and a special 'Never Won a Buckle' side pot."

For more information head to their website.