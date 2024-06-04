Annual bird watching event planned by Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance

Photo: Contributed

The Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance is hosting its annual spring bird watching tour and history hike this weekend.

Set for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Hardy Falls Regional Park, a variety of plumage will be on display during the hike along with up close up look at the old irrigation flume along the Fur Brigade Trail.

Birders James Jansen and Marcus Weilmeir will lead an easy bird watching walk along the trail to Hardy Falls.

The group will then carpool for the two-kilometre drive to the trailhead of the Fur Brigade Trail, a wide, sometimes rocky and uneven trail with a moderate incline in the Antlers/Saddle Conservation area.

This was the trade route of the Syilx people for thousands of years and was used by fur traders and gold miners in the past 200 years. The trail offers keen-eyed visitors many secrets and stories. Guides will lead the way.

“Participants will enjoy the Ponderosa Pine forest with fantastic Okanagan Lake views, lunch in the grasslands, and listen for a variety of birds,” says the Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance.

“They will also discover the historic water flume and examples of prescribed burns, along with many other notable natural and pre-contact / historical discoveries.”

Participants are asked to leave their dogs at home, as there will be wildlife in the area. You should pack a lunch, hat, water, and wear strong shoes or hiking boots. Walking poles and binoculars may be helpful. Don’t forget the camera.

All are welcome. Those wanting to take part are asked to meet at the parking lot of Hardy Falls by 8:45 a.m. on June 8 for registration. Donations are accepted to support the watershed alliance’s work.