One dead after crash south of Peachland: witness

UPDATE 9:44 a.m.

A Peachland man is still recovering after a horrific collision in his front yard.

"I'm still in a state of shock," says Eduardo Alves.

Alves lives along Highway 97 between Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and Princeton Avenue in Peachland and he says the truck involved in the collision ended up in his front yard after colliding with a motorcycle.

"I walked around the truck, that's when I saw that the truck was split. The motorcycle went through the truck on one side and there was no more motorcycle, there was just one tire there."

Alves says he saw the occupants of the truck, a couple with their dog, who he says were in shock and a man lying on the highway, "the motorcyclist, he died."

Alves says the collision happened at 9:45 Monday night and after talking to the couple driving the white truck involved in the collision he learned that they had spotted some flowers by the side of the highway that they wanted to stop and pick.

"So they decided to pull up on my driveway and just pick some flowers. And they did not see this motorcycle coming. So this poor, I just, I'm 47 I've had a major accident myself. So it kind of it kind of triggered some things in me. He was trying to get up and he basically died right in front of me," says Alves.

Highway 97 was closed overnight and reopened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL 5:56 a.m.

Highway 97 has reopened south of Peachland.

The highway was closed for several hours between Princeton Avenue and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park after a serious crash late Monday night.

Southbound traffic was being detoured along Lipsett Avenue and Renfrew Road.