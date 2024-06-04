One dead after crash south of Peachland

Photo: Eduardo Alves Eduardo Alves Collision on Hwy 97 near Peachland

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.

The owner of Pro-Ex Transport Systems Ltd. Pat McCullough tells Castanet his driver is still in shock after witnessing what he described as a horrific collision.

"I've been doing this 42 years, and I've never, that's one of the worst videos I've seen," McCullough says of the dash camera video from the semi-truck pictured in the photo.

McCullough says all of his vehicles are equipped with dash camera video recorders and his driver stopped at the scene and tried to help. Everyone at the scene was deeply impacted by the collision and what they saw.

"The cops have got the dashcam we've given it to them. My driver is just done. He's just beside himself. Everybody stopped and just nobody knew what to do. Everybody was in shock."

McCullough says the dash camera video shows the truck turning into the path of the oncoming motorcycle, "he had nowhere to go."

Once the RCMP arrived they spoke to the driver of the semi and the other witnesses and allowed the truck driver to continue on his way.

UPDATE 9:44 a.m.

A Peachland man is still recovering after a horrific collision in his front yard.

"I'm still in a state of shock," says Eduardo Alves.

Alves lives along Highway 97 between Okanagan Lake Provincial Park and Princeton Avenue in Peachland and he says the truck involved in the collision ended up in his front yard after colliding with a motorcycle.

"I walked around the truck, that's when I saw that the truck was split. The motorcycle went through the truck on one side and there was no more motorcycle, there was just one tire there."

Alves says he saw the occupants of the truck, a couple with their dog, who he says were in shock and a man lying on the highway, "the motorcyclist, he died."

Alves says the collision happened at 9:45 Monday night and after talking to the couple driving the white truck involved in the collision he learned that they had spotted some flowers by the side of the highway that they wanted to stop and pick.

"So they decided to pull up on my driveway and just pick some flowers. And they did not see this motorcycle coming... I've had a major accident myself. So it kind of it kind of triggered some things in me. He was trying to get up and he basically died right in front of me," says Alves.

Highway 97 was closed overnight and reopened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.

ORIGINAL 5:56 a.m.

Highway 97 has reopened south of Peachland.

The highway was closed for several hours between Princeton Avenue and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park after a serious crash late Monday night.

Southbound traffic was being detoured along Lipsett Avenue and Renfrew Road.