Vandals target Peachland emergency water source

Photo: Sean Grundy The damaged valve wheel at the dam on Silver Lake.

Vandals recently targeted a municipal dam on a small lake east of Peachland, releasing a deluge from one of the community’s emergency sources of drinking water.

Steve Penich, an owner of a cabin on Silver Lake, says he noticed the water level in the lake dropping quickly on Wednesday, May 29. He paid a visit to the lake’s dam on Friday and found the outlet vandalized and fully opened.

“I was just shocked when I saw how much water was coming out,” Penich said.

“It was just ripping, so right away, I knew something was wrong — that's not normal for up there.”

Penich says he immediately closed the outlet, a pipe he estimates to be about 18 inches in diameter. Between five and six feet worth of water had drained from the lake.

“They must have had at least a seven or eight pound sledge hammer to smash what they smashed,” Penich said. And then probably a pipe wrench to turn the operator.”

Sean Grundy, District of Peachland director of operations and public works, says the vandals damaged the dam’s valve wheel, allowing the removal of the chain that was previously securing the valve.

“There is also a secondary sheet of steel at the dam outlet pipe that typically prevents this type of thing if the valve is tampered with, but the lock and plate had been removed so that the water level was able to be drawn down” Grundy said.

He said the last time this happened was about 20 years ago.

Peachland staff have since been to the site to check and re-secure the valve.

“I’m not sure that anyone would see any benefit from drawing the lake level down so I’m assuming it’s likely simple vandalism — it happens fairly often in the upland when folks figure no one is watching,” Grundy said.

Penich says the cabin owners at Silver Lake are considering installing trail cameras or other measures to deter future vandals.

“Everybody's kind of concerned they might do it again,” he said, sharing concerns for the impact of the lake aquatic wildlife.

The Silver Lake dam was originally built in the 1920s and was reconstructed in the 1980s. The lake currently acts as emergency storage for the Trepanier Water Supply System.