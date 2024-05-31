RV crashes after dog jumps out of vehicle driving through Peachland

Photo: Janine

An RV can be seen overturned and destroyed in the parking lot of the Dragon Lotus Restaurant on Highway 97 through Peachland on Friday night.

A local resident told Castanet they noticed a big poof of dust near the restaurant just as they were coming home from work.

"I just parked at the end of the driveway and walked through the field and as I was walking through the field, a dog came running toward me. So I started calling the dog because I just assumed it must have been from the vehicle. And it just zoomed right by of course," Janine said.

She said she walked over to the crash and the girl that was driving the motorhome said that her dog jumped out and that's why she lost control.

"There was somebody sitting with her already. She looked pretty good considering what she'd just gone through. And there was a guy that was there who was waiting for the police to arrive because he was the one that pulled her out of the vehicle."

Janine added that while the driver looks to have some scrapes and bruises, she appears to be okay otherwise.

Emergency vehicles have arrived on scene and the ambulance is checking the driver over.

Janine said she left to go help look for the dog, which many others have joined in the search for.

Daisy, the dog ran from the crash, is still missing. She is a Rottweiler cross German Shepherd.