Precautionary boil-water notice rescinded by District of Peachland

Photo: Contributed Crews closed part of Turner Avenue earlier this week as they searched for the source of the water leak.

The District of Peachland has rescinded the precautionary boil water notice after conducting water sampling.

The district says two consecutive water sampling results confirm the system is working properly.

A water service line rupture on May 27 first prompted the notice.

More repairs will need to be done and the district will be closing Turner Avenue on Tuesday, June 4th. The closure at the Princeton Avenue intersection is expected to last 10 hours.

Repairs in the area will begin after morning school buses have completed their route.

Repairs are not expected to disrupt water service, and a boil water notice is not anticipated.

Information updates will be available on the Peachland website.

For more information, contact the District’s Operations Department at 250-767-2108 or [email protected].