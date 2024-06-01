Peachland to host annual open house and BBQ

Photo: Pat Bulmer Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel speaking at last weekend's community BBQ.

The District of Peachland is holding its second annual open house and barbeque later this month.

Running June 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event is intended to bring the community together to inform them what is happening this year in Peachland.

The event will feature an address by the mayor at 5:30 pm.

Attendees can take in the displays of information from the district’s finance, planning, engineering, public works, corporate services and recreation departments, as well as the Peachland Fire Department.

Informational booths from the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s parks, dog control and waste reduction departments will be providing information as well as WildSafe BC and the Okanagan Regional Library.

New this year, Peachland volunteer community groups will be hosting information booths as well at the open house.

There will be activities for all ages including a “paint the plow” station, bouncy houses, games and a roaming glitter tattoo artists and there will be fire trucks and heavy equipment for the kids.

Attendees can enjoy free burgers and hot dogs, prepared through volunteer support of the Peachland Rotary and Lions Clubs.

The event takes place around the Peachland Community Centre at 4450 6th Street

Non-perishable donations for the Peachland Food Bank will be accepted.