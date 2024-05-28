RDCO ends Star Place water quality advisory after tests come back clean

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has now rescinded a precautionary Water Quality Advisory for customers in the Star Place water system in Upper Trepanier.

A news release from the RDCO says, "turbidity in the system water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. As a result, the precautionary Water Quality Advisory that has been in place since May 13 has been removed."

For more information, you can visit the Regional District website water system webpage or contact RDCO Engineering Services at [email protected] or 250-469-6241.