Saturday's MS Walk in Peachland nears its $20k fundraising goal

Photo: Cindy White Walkers at the start line in Peachland's Heritage Park Saturday morning.

More than 125 people showed up for the Central Okanagan MS Walk in Peachland Saturday morning.

The annual fundraising walk for Multiple Sclerosis research returned to the Central Okanagan last year thanks to the efforts of Dave Scruton and Brian Jamieson, after the Kelowna walk didn't return post-pandemic due to a lack of volunteers.

Jamieson's wife has MS, while Scruton's son has also been diagnosed with the disease.

While the 2023 event was held in West Kelowna, Saturday morning's five-kilometre walk took place at Peachland's Heritage Park.

The event has nearly reached its $20,000 fundraising goal. Those looking to donate can do so here.

All funds raised will go to MS support programs and research towards finding a cure. Abut 90,000 Canadians live with MS and Canada has one of the highest incidences per capita of MS in the world.