Deal for Peachland to borrow West Kelowna fire truck renewed

Photo: Colin Dacre

Should they ever need it, the Peachland fire department can borrow West Kelowna’s ladder truck for another five years, but they haven’t had to yet, Peachland council heard.

Council on Tuesday renewed an agreement that has been in place since 2009.

Costs went up slightly. Peachland will now pay a standby charge of $6,000 a year to have access to the truck, up from $4,800 in the last five-year contract.

The wages of a captain and three firefighters and a fire investigator, plus 30 per cent, will be charged – up from wages plus 25 per cent in the expiring agreement.

West Kelowna council has already approved the new deal.

Coun. Alena Glasman asked if Peachland has ever used the ladder truck. Coun. Terry Condon replied it hadn’t.

“This is basically like an insurance policy that we never want to use,” Glasman said.

“Sign this quickly before they change their mind,” said Condon, who noted the deal also includes training for Peachland firefighters.