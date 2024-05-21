Peachland's new visitor centre expected to open at the end of June

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland?s new visitor centre at 5890 Beach Avenue

Peachland’s new visitor centre is roughly one month away from opening.

The former Peachland Museum at 5890 Beach Avenue will house the new centre.

The District of Peachland says a big part of the renovation project, which began late in 2023, required the removal of hazardous materials like lead and asbestos from the 114-year-old historic building.

"The hazardous material assessment and removal took longer than expected, pushing the project back a few weeks," the district said in a news release.

After structural reinforcement upgrades on the second floor, concrete and landscaping works will begin.

"These renovations are structural in nature, intending to preserve the historical building and set it up for visits to see the museum as well as the new visitor centre," the district added.

The project has been funded primarily through a provincial grant.

The centre is expected to open for business at the end of June.