Two pets still missing after Saturday morning house fire

Photo: Chad Brigden

Chad Brigden says his son woke to loud noises early Saturday morning and went outside to find his roof on fire.

The home, located on Coldham Road off Trepanier Bench Road in Peachland, caught fire just before 5 a.m.

Brigden says his son was renting the basement of the home and was sleeping next to his girlfriend when he heard crackling noises.

"He ran upstairs and started yelling at the two other tenants. I believe he woke them up, and they got up and tried to start putting it out, but it was too late by then," he said.

Inside the home at the time of the fire were also two dogs, four cats, a snake, and two birds.

"They got their dogs out, but the rest of the animals were inside while the fire was still burning. Once the Peachland Fire Department got the fire out, the firefighters saved a cat right away and pulled the birds out as well as the snake. Two cats are still missing," Brigden added.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

The house is uninhabitable.

Contributed