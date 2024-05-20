Pincushion Quilt Guild plans first display in five years

Photo: Pincushion Quilt Guild

After a five-year hiatus, Peachland’s Pincushion Quilt Guild is getting ready to display the works they have created since the onset of the pandemic.

“The long break since our last show in 2019 means that everyone has some amazing quilts to show off,” said guild president Erin Galley.

“And we are really proud of this year’s raffle quilt, which is an exceptionally beautiful combination of curved piecing and hand applique.”

Quilts of a wide variety; traditional quilts, modern quilts, art quilts and other unique fibre art will be displayed on June 7 and 8 at “Quilts by the Beach” at the Peachland Community Centre.

The guild will also host a tea room for attendees to take a break from the show, and a “merchant mall” will showcase B.C. entrepreneurs who will have a wide variety of quilting-related merchandise for those inclined to do some shopping.

At about 2:30 p.m. on June 8, a “Quilt of Valour” will be awarded to a deserving veteran in recognition of their service. At 3:30 p.m. on the same day, raffle ticket will be drawn for the winner of the quilt shown in this article’s photo.

The event will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days with a $10 attendance fee.

The guild meets weekly to work on projects and share friendship and inspiration. They donate dozens of quilts each year various community groups such as the Women’s Shelter, the Neonatal Unit at the Kelowna General Hospital, the Salvation Army, and victims of natural disasters.

The guild meets to work on projects each Wednesday at the Peachland Community Center from 09:30 a.m. to approximately 1:30 p.m.