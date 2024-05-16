Bird blamed for power outage in Peachland and surrounding area

Photo: BC Hydro
Outage area
UPDATE 1:40 p.m.
Power has now been restored to the area.
BC Hydro says the outage was caused by a "bird contacting our wires."
ORIGINAL 11:40 a.m.
Power is out for over 2,700 properties in Peachland, parts of West Kelowna and rural Summerland.
BC Hydro reports that electricity was lost at 11:25 a.m. for reasons still under investigation. A crew has been dispatched to the scene.
It is not known yet when power will be restored.
The outage spans a large area from parts of West Kelowna to Shingle Creek, west of Penticton.