Bird blamed for power outage in Peachland and surrounding area

Photo: BC Hydro Outage area

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

Power has now been restored to the area.

BC Hydro says the outage was caused by a "bird contacting our wires."

ORIGINAL 11:40 a.m.

Power is out for over 2,700 properties in Peachland, parts of West Kelowna and rural Summerland.

BC Hydro reports that electricity was lost at 11:25 a.m. for reasons still under investigation. A crew has been dispatched to the scene.

It is not known yet when power will be restored.

The outage spans a large area from parts of West Kelowna to Shingle Creek, west of Penticton.