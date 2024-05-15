Motorists can expect delays moving through Peachland during 25th annual car show Sunday

Photo: Contributed

Motorists should expect delays this Sunday in Peachland during the popular 25th annual car show.

The Peachland Classic Car Show, organized by the Peachland Chamber of Commerce, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is expected to have over 275 vehicles on display.

The event runs rain or shine, with classic cars arranged along Beach Avenue from 1st Street to 6th Street.

Beach Avenue will be closed from 1st Street to 6th Street, and Waldo Way will be changed to one-way traffic, south to north.

The Beach Avenue Boat Launch will also be closed for the event.

Parking is available along Clements Avenue or at the vacant lot next to Peachland Elementary School.

A free shuttle from Peachland Village Mall to the show area will run between 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

There will also be parking available at the T Boat Launch/Doggy Beach and on Beach Avenue from 8th Street north, as well as on surrounding streets.

The Splash Pad in Heritage Park and local businesses will be open on the day.

More information can be found at www.peachlandclassiccarshow.ca.