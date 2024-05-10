Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 97 in Peachland

Photo: Google Maps Googles Maps showing traffic on Highway 97 at a standstill near the crash site at Renfrew Road and the highway.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Highway 97 in Peachland at Renfrew Road, according to DriveBC.

As reported on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the crash, reported around 1:15 p.m. Friday, has traffic backed up on the highway in both directions.

Initial reports were that people were trapped in vehicles, although all are now believed to have now been extracted. It is not yet know if there were injuries or the extent of any injuries.

Drivers say it appears four vehicles were involved.

It is the second serious crash on the highway in Peachland in two days. On Thursday as serious crash closed the highway for six hours.