Highway 97 reopens in Peachland after multi-vehicle crash

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.

Highway 97 has now reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

Tow trucks are still at work clearing the crash scene, so drivers should expect delays.

It is likely the highway will have to re-close briefly for crews to remove the semi-truck from the ditch, but there is no indication when that work will take place.

ORIGINAL 1:35 p.m.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Highway 97 in Peachland at Renfrew Road, according to DriveBC.

As reported on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the crash, reported around 1:15 p.m. Friday, has traffic backed up on the highway in both directions.

Initial reports were that people were trapped in vehicles, although all are now believed to have now been extracted. It is not yet know if there were injuries or the extent of any injuries.

Drivers say it appears four vehicles were involved.

It is the second serious crash on the highway in Peachland in two days. On Thursday a serious crash closed the highway for six hours.