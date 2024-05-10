Five-vehicle crash on Highway 97 in Peachland 'a lot of chaos'

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

A driver who was nearly caught up in a five-vehicle crash Friday on Highway 97 in Peachland described the aftermath as “a lot of chaos.”

Greg P. says he was traveling down the highway when he heard what “sounded like an explosion” behind him.

“I looked at my rearview mirror, and saw it, the semi took out those vehicles and then he basically passed me as he's going towards the ditch.”

He said it appears the semi swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a crash, taking out a black car that ended up in the bushes.

Greg P. believes that black car collided with a pickup truck that ended up partially in the lake.

“He hit it, redirected the Ford [pickup] into that water. But if he had hit it square, I would have been a part of it,” Greg said, adding the crash was very nearly a head-on collision for another vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. near the Dragon Lotus restaurant.

While the aftermath of the crash was “a lot of chaos," it was attended to by emergency crews very quickly, the witness said.

He said the 911 operator asked him what kind of crews should be dispatched.

“I said ‘send what you, got it is a mess.’”

He believes nobody had to be extricated from their wrecked vehicles, but paramedics did attend to some vehicle occupants.

The highway reopened less than an hour after the crash, suggesting there were no serious injuries.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.

Highway 97 has now reopened to single-lane alternating traffic.

Tow trucks are still at work clearing the crash scene, so drivers should expect delays.

It is likely the highway will have to re-close briefly for crews to remove the semi-truck from the ditch, but there is no indication when that work will take place.

ORIGINAL 1:35 p.m.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of Highway 97 in Peachland at Renfrew Road, according to DriveBC.

As reported on its X (formerly Twitter) account, the crash, reported around 1:15 p.m. Friday, has traffic backed up on the highway in both directions.

Initial reports were that people were trapped in vehicles, although all are now believed to have now been extracted. It is not yet know if there were injuries or the extent of any injuries.

Drivers say it appears four vehicles were involved.

It is the second serious crash on the highway in Peachland in two days. On Thursday a serious crash closed the highway for six hours.