One dead in crash on Highway 97 near Peachland

Photo: Brian Lehman Drone photo provided to Castanet News of the crash scene.

Police say one person is dead after a crash on Highway 97 Thursday south of Peachland.

The crash shortly after 1 p.m. happened in a two-lane segment of the highway and appears to have been a head-on collision.

RCMP are providing no details at this stage, beyond the confirmation of the fatality, calling it an “active investigation.”

Police also say they will not be releasing the name or age of the person who died in the crash.

“The RCMP would like to extend condolences to the family,” said a brief statement from police.

The crash forced the closure of the highway until 6 p.m.