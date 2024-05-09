Highway 97 reopens after crash south of Peachland

Photo: Brian Lehman Part of the crash scene that has closed Highway 97 near Peachland.

UPDATE 6 p.m.

Highway 97 has now reopened south of Peachland.

Drivers should expect delays while the backlog clears.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.

DriveBC is now reporting that Highway 97 south of Peachland is expected to re-open at 6 p.m.

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

A motorist who took the 201 Forest Service Road from Penticton to Kelowna says the road is in "good shape."

"It's just dry, and it got a little bit bad for visibility, but other then that it is fine. I started at around 3 p.m. and there was some light traffic," said motorist Jeremy Smid.

Smid says the route took roughly two hours.

Another reader tells Castanet the Trout Main Forest Service Road is also in decent condition and is an option to get around the crash.

The route was publicized by the provincial government last year as a way to get around the Summerland landslide and has been maintained since then.

The Trout Main FSR connects to Princeton Avenue on the Peachland side and the Princeton-to-Summerland Road on the Summerland end.

The Trout Main FSR route will add 90 minutes of travel time and is better for people travelling between Summerland and Peachland. Those travelling between Penticton and Kelowna should use the 201 FSR. Both routes are gravel roads.

Maps for both routes are below:

Photo: BC Gov

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed south of Peachland and could remain that way well into the evening.

"Estimated time of opening not available," DriveBC said.

Drivers are being told to detour via the 201 Forest Service Road (directions in an earlier update). Castanet has requested an update on the condition of the road from the ministry.

The next DriveBC update is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.

Drivers are being told by RCMP officers at the scene that the highway is expected to be closed for at least six hours.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

DriveBC says Highway 97 remains closed in both directions two kilometres south of Peachland near Brent Road.

DriveBC now says a detour is available via the 201 Forest Service Road, suggesting the highway closure will be a long one. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The 201 Forest Service Road can be accessed off Highway 33 near McCulloch Road southeast of Kelowna and via Warren/Carmi avenues in Penticton.

The route adds 60 to 90 minutes more than highway driving time.

The next DriveBC update is scheduled for 4 p.m.

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP confirm there is a serious crash on Highway 97 near Brent Rd.

Police are on the scene.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions and experiencing serious congestion. Officers will reopen the highway as soon as the scene is processed entirely, however expect lengthy delays," said Cpl.Michael Gauthier.

ORIGINAL: 1:36 p.m.

Highway 97 near Peachland has come to a standstill in both directions after a crash.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97 is closed closed in both directions near Brent Rd. after a vehicle incident.

Paramedics and RCMP are heading to the since.

Drivers should expect major delays.

"Traffic is stopped heading north towards Peachland due to what seems to an accident. Backed up a long ways," a motorist said.

