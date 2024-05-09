Highway 97 closed in both directions near Brent Road in Peachland

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP confirm there is a serious crash on Highway 97 near Brent Rd.

Police are on the scene.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions and experiencing serious congestion. Officers will reopen the highway as soon as the scene is processed entirely, however expect lengthy delays," said Cpl.Michael Gauthier.

ORIGINAL: 1:36 p.m.

Highway 97 near Peachland has come to a standstill in both directions after a crash.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97 is closed closed in both directions near Brent Rd. after a vehicle incident.

Paramedics and RCMP are heading to the since.

Drivers should expect major delays.

"Traffic is stopped heading north towards Peachland due to what seems to an accident. Backed up a long ways," a motorist said.

