Peachland grappling with provincial housing mandates

Photo: District of Peachland Example of housing Peachland will have to approve in the future

Peachland will need to adopt new bylaws next month to comply with provincial housing regulations.

The province is implementing rules that will require municipalities to approve more multi-family developments on lots currently zoned for single-family homes.

The requirements mean zoning bylaws will have to be updated, a report to council explained.

Public hearings will also be eliminated in many cases.

Council spent an hour on Tuesday listening to a presentation about “Small Scale Multi Unit Housing” and the steps that must be taken to satisfy the province.

The province is looking for a greater diversity of housing and to streamline the approval process for housing approvals and rezonings, consultants with the company Urban Systems explained to council.

Peachland has 1,066 lots that will be required to allow secondary or garden suites and 1,013 lots in the more urban areas — Lower Princeton Avenue, Beach Avenue and Trepanier area, mainly — that will have to allow up to four units on a lot.

The consultants and the report they presented predicted a gradual uptake in existing neighbourhoods — two to four lots a year might be converted to multi-family, but Mayor Patrick Van Minsel thinks the shift may happen faster than that.

“Uptake with this is expected to be incremental throughout these existing neighbourhoods,” said Daniel Sturgeon with Urban Systems. “It’s not expected to see a tsunami of development resulting from this.”

But Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said the interest in conversions is already out there.

“It will go faster than the four lots a year. I’ve already had at least 10 to 15 property owners who have approached me say[ing], ‘hey when can we get going.’”

Coun. Terry Condon said the new rules won’t guarantee more multi-family housing gets built.

“The real driver here is the willingness of the community to develop. If there isn’t the finance and the willingness to take the risk to develop, it won’t get developed,” Condon said.

Coun. Rick Ingram noted council will still have the final say on rezoning applications even without public hearings, which are no longer be required when a rezoning application complies with the official community plan.

“If they could bypass council to get to a rezoning that complied with the OCP that could be a bad thing, because there’s a number of things in our OCP that need changing, but as long as it’s still coming to council ... we’re OK,” Ingram said.

“Council’s authority with rezoning is still intact,” added Planning Director Darin Schaal.

Councillors were reassured multi-family dwellings will be required to have adequate parking and no one will be forced to add suites to their single-family properties.

“I don’t think any one of us is happy about this happening because it takes away some of our powers of decision-making. I don’t think that’s something that should have happened, but it has.” Van Minsel concluded.