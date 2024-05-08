Peachland adopts budget with 7.74 per cent tax increase

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland finance director Garry Filafilo

Peachland has adopted a 7.74 per cent tax increase for 2024.

Council gave final approval on Tuesday to its financial plan and a tax-rates bylaw for the year.

The 7.74 is the rate for the general tax increase, but other taxes actually bring the total increase down to 1.88 per cent, which Mayor Patrick Van Minsel asked Finance Director Garry Filafilo to explain for citizens watching the meeting on their computers.

“Based on the estimated tax for a typical household, assessed at $884,000 in Peachland, the general municipal taxation rate we just said was 7.74 per cent.,” Filafilo began.

“We add in the policing tax and the transit tax portion, (which) brings us to 7.59.

“Then we had some changes in the parcel taxes. There were two parcel taxes completed in 2023, so that reduces it by $115 per household, so it nets out at $31.46 annually, 1.17 (per cent).

“We add in the total from other taxation authorities – all those changes add up to $79.72 – a 1.88 per cent increase,” he finished.

There was no further debate.

Council also gave final approval on Tuesday to a much-discussed code of conduct.

The only comment on that topic came from Coun. Terry Condon, who said: “I’m really unhappy that we have come to the point where we have to documents our acceptable behaviours. I think this is a reflection on our current society, the direction it’s taking and I really regret that we need to do this.”

Municipal councils were ordered by the provincial government to adopt codes of conduct, which apply to staff and councillors.