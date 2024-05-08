Peachland hires new fire chief from Armstrong-Spallumcheen department

Photo: Contributed Ian Cummings

Peachland’s new fire chief will get to work on May 27.

Ian Cummings, currently the chief for Armstrong-Spallumcheen, has been hired for the top job in Peachland.

“Ian comes to us from the Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire department, where he has been the fire chief for the past six years after being a paid on-call firefighter with that department since 2009,” Mayor Patrick Van Minsel announced at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Ian brings with him a wealth of experience not only in fire operations, training and safety administration, but he’s also a sprinkler protection specialist with the office of the fire commissioner and is deployed provincially to supervise structural protection crews working interface fires,” the mayor added.

Wes Aigro has been serving as interim chief since Dennis Craig left in March to join the Kelowna fire department.