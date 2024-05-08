Big interest from seasonal campers with relaunch of Todd's campground in Peachland

Photo: Todd's Lakeside Rb / Facebook

The new operator of the Todd’s campground site in Peachland says they have had significant interest since announcing they will be reopening under a seasonal model.

Stan Duckworth, a camping industry consultant, is helping the property owners open the Beach Avenue site this year to seasonal campers.

“We've got about 100 people so far that have requested information,” he told Castanet News.

Todd’s RV and Camping at 3976 Beach Avenue closed in 2022 after 66 years in operation after its owners sold to developers.

“We're helping out the ownership group, ensuring that the park operates for this season, and then evaluating at the end of the season and seeing where the ownership of the park wants to go after that,” Duckworth said.

The campground will be catering to seasonal bookings for those wanting to stay full time between May and October. Those who want to stay for shorter periods of time will be accommodated if there is space available.

Tents are not being allowed.

The District of Peachland has already granted approvals for a 49-unit luxury condo development, Crystal Lake Okanagan Residences, for the campground site.

Duckworth said that project has been delayed due to market conditions. In the fall it will be determined if Todd's will operate beyond this year.

He said the infrastructure of the park is intact and ready to go.

"We've been in there cleaning the park up and making sure it's suitable for people come in,” he said.

Those interested in bookings can find more information online.