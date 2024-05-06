Peachland's 2024 tax increase not as large as it seems

Photo: District of Peachland

A seven per cent tax increase set to be approved Tuesday night by Peachland council is really much smaller than that.

Council is expected to give final approval to tax increases for 2024.

The general tax rate is slated to rise by 7.74 per cent, but that’s not the only local tax Peachlanders pay.

There’s also a smaller policing tax, which will rise by 7.85 per cent.

And a transit tax, which will go up by 3.44 per cent.

And parcel taxes, which are going down.

As well, assessments were generally down in Peachland this year – by an average of less than one per cent.

As a result, Peachland’s property taxes are really set to rise by only 1.17 per cent this year, according to forecasts presented to council.

Add in taxes from other local organizations, like the school district and library, and the property tax rise for Peachlanders works out to 1.88 per cent, documents say.

A typical household will pay $4,310.62 in property taxes. That’s before provincial homeowner’s grants are applied. Peachland’s share is $2,714.70.

“The District of Peachland’s 2024 General Tax Rate reflects an estimated $120.14 (7.74%) tax increase to the average single-family dwelling, excluding policing, transit, and parcel tax increases,” a report to council says. “This is a $10.02 per month increase.

“Two parcel taxes totaling $175 for debt servicing, were completed in 2023 and are no longer being collected. One new parcel tax for the Protective Services Building project of $50 will be collected.

“The estimated net effect of the increased general taxes and the decreased parcel taxes is an increase of $31.46 (1.17%), $2.62 per month for an average single-family dwelling.”

With the non-Peachland taxes added in, the tax increase is forecast at $79.72 for the year.

Council gave preliminary approval to its financial plan and tax rates at a special meeting last week.

A number of new capital projects are included in this year’s budget, but most of those will be paid for from the Growing Communities Fund — a $2.7 million grant given to the municipality by the province last year.

“The Growing Community Fund Grant from the Province has been used to fund many of the capital projects and for 2024 the total funds budgeted are $1,800,000,” a news release explained. “This leaves approximately $1,050,000 remaining for future projects. Interest earned is added to the initial funding of $2,766,000 to increase the amount available for use.”