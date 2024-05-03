Todd's campground in Peachland re-opening with seasonal model

Photo: Todd's Lakeside Rb

A beloved Peachland campground is reopening this summer under a new business model and ownership.

Todd’s Lakeside Seasonal RV Resort announced this week it would take seasonal bookings for those wanting to stay full time between May and October.

“Those who want to stay less than that will be contacted if we have space,” said the business on Facebook. “This summer we are open to self contained units. We have power/water sites and full-service sites available.”

Tents are not being allowed.

Todd’s RV and Camping at 3976 Beach Avenue closed in 2022 after 66 years in operation after its owners sold to developers.

The new business is operating with the new seasonal branding and the Todd family who previously owned the property said on social media it is the new owners that are restarting the business.

The District of Peachland has already granted approvals for a 49-unit luxury condo development, Crystal Lake Okanagan Residences. Many of the units in the development are sold, according to the development’s website.

Requests for comment sent to the developer behind the condo project and the new operator of the campground were not returned.