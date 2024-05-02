Highway 97 cleared through Peachland after crash

Photo: Contributed Traffic along Peachland's Beach Avenue Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.

The incident has now cleared and traffic is flowing freely again.

ORIGINAL 4:40 p.m.

A serious crash has snarled traffic through Peachland Thursday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m, the crash on Highway 97 between Ponderosa Drive and Princeton Avenue has blocked traffic in both directions through Peachland, and drivers are detouring around the crash using Beach Avenue.

Despite the detour, traffic is backed up in both directions, and vehicles are getting through the area very slowly.

While the severity of the crash is not known, one driver in the area says it appeared to be a head-on collision. A number of police vehicles are on scene, along with flaggers working to direct traffic.