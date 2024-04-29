Peachland gives preliminary approval to budget with 7.74% tax increase

Photo: District of Peachland

Peachland council gave preliminary approval Monday to its 2024 budget, which brings with it a property tax increase of 7.74%.

That equates to another $120.14 in taxes this year for the typical Peachland home assessed at $884,000.

A statement from the municipality says the tax impact of the budget was decreased through the use of prior years’ surplus and grants, but inflation and other growing expenses like policing have put pressure on the books.

At a previous council meeting it was said the original tax increase was 17% before non-essential expenses were pulled out.

Significant capital projects funded this year include:

$600,000 for road remediation projects.

$910,000 for Turner Park Improvements.

$100,000 for Sanderson Dog Park.

$81,000 for Fire department equipment.

$109,200 for Dock pilings and boat launch works.

$160,000 for Active Transportation Network and pathways.

$67,000 for website upgrade, plotter, and server.

$650,000 for Bonnie Lane pressure reducing station.

$145,000 for Law Street Reservoir backup generator.

The district says the Growing Community Fund Grant from the provincial government has been used to fund many of the capital projects and for 2024 the total funds budgeted are $1,800,000. This leaves approximately $1,050,000 remaining for future projects.

Council will consider final adoption of the budget at an upcoming meeting.