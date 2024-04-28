Peachland council's new code of conduct policy is almost in place

Photo: Contributed Corporate officer Jennifer Sawatzky and Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel

A code of conduct for Peachland councillors and staff members is almost in place.

Council on Tuesday gave three of the four readings required to implement a code of conduct bylaw.

Corporate officer Jennifer Sawatzky gave council an overview of the code, which was debated at length last year.

Just one question from Coun. Keith Thom about accepting gifts followed her presentation.

Under the code, councillors must not use their offices for personal gain. They must treat each other and staff with respect and are not to make disparaging comments about other council members during media interviews.

Council members must be adequately prepared for meetings, keep in-camera topics confidential and they should not vote on issues where they have a conflict of interest.

Community charter rules about accepting gifts must apply, Sawatzky answered.

The Community Charter requires elected officials to disclose any gift or benefit that is worth more than $250. If the combined value of lesser gifts from one source over any 12-month period exceeds $250, those gifts must also be disclosed.

The code also covers how complaints are to be filed and investigated – and how to deal with frivolous complaints.

Council also approved a new privacy management policy, as required by the province.

Peachland had an administrative policy in place, but a council-approved corporate policy is more appropriate, said Sawatzky.

“The district handles a vast array of personal data, ranging from resident records to employee records, contact information, etc. The privacy management policy describes how the District of Peachland collects, uses, discloses and protects personal information,” she said.

Sawatzky will be the municipality’s privacy officer.

With the Vancouver Canucks playoff game set for a 7 p.m. faceoff, council was able to wrap up its 6 p.m. meeting in 27 minutes.

“Good luck Canucks,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel to close the meeting.