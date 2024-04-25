Peachland watershed cleanup to take place May 4

Photo: Peachland Watershed Alliance

The Peachland Watershed Alliance is going above and beyond with this year's watershed cleanup.

This year, organizers are targeting several vehicles dumped in Peachland Creek.

For years now four vehicles have been abandoned in Peachland Creek, near the new water treatment plant intake. Last year Okanagan Forest Task Force managed to remove several vehicles in other spots but couldn’t get to these vehicles.

The Peachland Watershed Alliance managed to raise enough money this year through an online crowdfunding effort to have those vehicles hauled out of the water.

The cleanup event takes place Saturday, May 4, starting at 9:30 a.m. at kilometres zero up Princeton Ave at the cattle guard staging area. Garbage bags, gloves, pickers, maps, and refreshments will be provided.

PWPA is inviting everyone to come and ‘talk some trash’ and be part of the event. New volunteers are welcome. PWPA has partnered with the Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF), ABC Recycling, GFL Waste Management, RDCO, and the District of Peachland to assist, and the Peachland Lions will be providing a free BBQ for all volunteers.