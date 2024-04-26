Former tattoo artist in Peachland finishes his first ever metal sculpture

Photo: Sylvie Girard Terry Girard and his art piece "The Empty Nester" Click here to view gallery Photo: Sylvie Girard Photo: Sylvie Girard Photo: Sylvie Girard Photo: Facebook A former tattoo artist has completed his first attempt at creating a metal art piece.

Terry Girard and his wife Sylvie moved to Peachland from the coast a few years back after Terry accepted a position with the City of West Kelowna.

"He has a full-time job, too. So he does this on the side," says Sylvie Girard.

Believe it or not, this is Girard's first attempt at sculpting with metal using welders tools and a blow torch.

"All the metal is from recycled scrap steel, ranging from cars from 1929, 1930, 1956 and 1967. The Salmon is made out of copper as well as the oak leaves on the branches," Girard says.

The piece called, "The Empty Nester" features fine details like cracked eggshells and a few feathers that are left in the nest. Girard spent a total of 925.9 hours, or almost 39 days, working on the piece.

"He cut each feather, (the) leaves and other pieces were cut by a plasma torch."

The piece is being stored in the Girard's garage to protect it from the elements and it is up for sale. Because he's never done anything quite like this before, Girard doesn't really know who would be interested or how much money to ask for the piece.

"Well, we would like to sell it, either to a person or a business. It's definitely his first time. He's also willing to do custom work for anybody else who is interested. But we're just putting it out there, and we'll see how it goes," says Girard.

Anyone interested in talking to Terry Girard about the art piece or learning more about his work can reach him by email.