Peachland making new push on 2,000-unit New Monaco development

Photo: newmonaco.ca The site of the New Monaco development in Peachland

Peachland is making efforts again to get a long-delayed development off the ground.

The 2,000-unit New Monaco development, to be located on 125 acres of land between Highway 97 and Highway 97C on Peachland’s northern boundary, was approved by the municipality in 2014, but construction hasn’t started.

Access issues with the Ministry of Transportation and Highways continue to be unresolved.

“The project's viability hinges on securing access from Highway 97, a matter we are actively addressing with the developer and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure,” Mayor Patrick Van Minsel wrote in a letter to Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang.

In a letter to Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, Van Minsel asks for a meeting to discuss a possible donation of land from the developers that could be used to build affordable housing.

Administrator Joe Creron explained to council: “In discussions with New Monaco, they are of course asking for access to Highway 97 and through those negotiations, they’ve also talked about donating some land for some affordable housing — and we say ‘great.’

“We haven’t got any details. Would they be giving it to us or would they be giving it to BC Housing, but that’s what some of the discussions are about,” Creron said.