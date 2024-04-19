District of Peachland reminds residents to watch for email scams

Photo: Pixabay

The District of Peachland is asking residents to watch out for a phishing scam email that at first glance may appear to have come from the municipality.

Peachland spokesperson Kirsten Jones tells Castanet the suspicious emails were found in a small number of junk and spam folders. A close look reveals an incorrect email address among with other issues that should set off warning bells, but may fool some.

"It's modern life, isn't it? From our perspective, we do this all the time. In fact, I think a lot of people are pretty savvy to this (scam)," says Jones.

The warning is a result of one gentleman alerting the district to a suspicious email he found in his spam folder.

"We just wanted to make sure everybody's aware. Do not click on links," says Jones.

The district has official channels for communication as well as customer service.

Jones says the district is advising residents to be cautious of phishing scam emails; "there are attempts to steal personal information from you by using emails that appear to be from trusted sources."

Watch for:

Urgent or threatening language

Misspellings and grammatical errors

Unsolicited links and attachments

Requests for personal information

Discrepancies in email addresses and domain names

Delete any suspicious emails.

In this case, Jones says one close look at the email would be enough to reveal it's not from a trusted source.

"The email doesn't even match, it's obviously not from the district," said Jones.