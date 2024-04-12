Peachland's Turner Park to stay closed until next year amid upgrade work

Photo: District of Peachland

Work on upgrades at Turner Park in Peachland are underway, with more construction planned for this summer on the upper tier of the park.

Improvements completed to date include new player benches and upgraded baseball dugouts, upgraded backstop, and upgraded park fencing along Turner Avenue.

The municipality says the playing field has been seeded and is closed to the public as the turf takes hold to a degree allowing for competitive sports.

“Council agreed to apply some of the Growing Communities Fund grant it received to upgrade the playing field,” the district said in a news release.

The remainder of the upgrade project will begin this summer and will include:

New set of viewing bleachers for the baseball diamond

Removal of the old playground and replacement with new (see note on the design below)

Connection of the washroom to the sanitary sewer system

Accessibility improvements to the washroom building

Removal of the sports box asphalt and fencing and replacement with grass

Improvement of the parking area

Irrigation installation

Accessible pathway installations

Public benches, waste receptacles and accessible picnic tables

Vegetation and shade structure installations

The upgrades are funded through a portion of the $2.7 million Peachland received in April from the province’s Growing Communities Fund and a Jays Care Foundation grant.

Turner Park is expected to be fully open, with the field ready for competitive soccer, in spring 2025. In remains closed for the time being.